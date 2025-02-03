Elon Musk: Donald Trump has “agreed” to USAID shutdown

Elon Musk has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has “agreed” to the idea of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
Musk shared the update during an X Spaces session with Vivek Ramaswamy, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, and Utah Senator Mike Lee.
DOGE on USAID:
- Over the weekend, reports emerged stating that DOGE has taken aim at USAID.
- Fox News, citing senior congressional sources, claimed that over 50 senior USAID staff members has been placed on administrative leave.
- Reports also emerged stating that a DOGE team had gained access to USAID materials.
- USAID is responsible for distributing foreign aid and development assistance to countries across the globe.
- It is also well funded, managing about $40 billion in appropriations last year, as per the Congressional Research Service.
- During his X Spaces session, Musk claimed that USAID was engaged in corrupt activities and that it needs to be discontinued.
Musk and Trump on USAID:
- Musk claimed that he had discussed the issue of USAID with U.S. President Donald Trump.
- As per Musk, Trump has agreed to the idea of discontinuing USAID.
- “With regard to the USAID stuff, I went over (it) with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down. I actually checked with him a few times (and) said, ‘Are you sure?’” Musk noted, adding that Trump had responded with a “Yes.”
- During the weekend, Donald Trump also criticized USAID, stating that USAID was run by “a bunch of radical lunatics.”
- Trump, however, did not mention whether he was planning on fully discontinuing USAID.
- The U.S. President did state that he believes Elon Musk was doing a “good job” in cutting costs.
