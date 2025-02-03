Tesla leads in vehicle longevity and mileage, study finds

By

Tesla has emerged as the leader in vehicle lifespan and mileage among various car brands and fuel types, as per a recent study.

The research, which was published in Nature, was based on vehicle inspection data from the UK.

Key Highlights on Tesla:

As per the study, Tesla’s electric vehicles are expected to cover an average of 204,000 miles over their lifetime, surpassing all other brands regardless of powertrain, as noted in a report from Allt Om Elbil.

This significantly outpaces the average for electric cars, which stood at 124,000 miles.

Tesla’s electric vehicles have an estimated lifespan of 20.3 years based on the study’s calculations.

“The best-performing electric car manufacturer is Tesla, while Skoda and Audi lead for diesel and gasoline-powered cars, respectively. This contributes to a detailed understanding of the reliability of powertrains, including the new technology,” the researchers noted.

Comparative Insights:

While Tesla led the study’s overall rankings, Skoda topped the diesel category with an expected lifetime mileage of 181,000 miles over 17.7 years.

Audi led gasoline cars with an estimated lifetime mileage of 143,000 miles over 20.9 years.

The study revealed that electric vehicles, in general, are catching up to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Electric cars now have an average lifespan of 18.4 years. In comparison, gasoline cars now have an estimated lifespan of 18.7 years, and diesel cars are listed with an average lifespan of 16.8 years.

Technological Progress:

Early electric cars lagged in reliability compared to ICE vehicles, but technological advancements have closed the gap.

Tesla’s performance exemplifies this, showcasing how newer EV models can achieve superior longevity and mileage.

The battery of electric vehicles, once considered a weakness of EVs, has matured by a considerable degree.

Tesla, for one, expects its cars’ batteries to outlast the vehicle.

Nissan has also noted that almost all of the batteries it has produced in the last 12 years are still operational.

The study:

A copy of the study can be viewed below.

