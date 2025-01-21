Elon Musk pledges “meaningful” weekly progress for DOGE

By

U.S. President Donald Trump has passed an executive order establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). And as per Elon Musk in a recent post on X, DOGE will be extremely busy in the weeks to come.

The DOGE executive order:

As could be seen in Trump’s executive order, the Department of Government Efficiency was created to modernize federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.

Each federal agency is tasked with setting up a DOGE Team within 30 days from today.

Each DOGE Team will typically include one DOGE Team Lead, one engineer, one human resources specialist, and one lawyer.

DOGE would then establish a government-wide “Software Modernization Initiative.”

As Elon Musk previously stated, DOGE’s last act would be deleting itself. This was highlighted in Trump’s executive order, which indicated that DOGE would terminate its operations on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

There will be meaningful progress every week https://t.co/WV8Gl7eswg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Musk’s pledge:

Considering the time constraints for DOGE, the organization would have to move extremely fast to provide meaningful change to the government’s operations.

Musk, in a post on X, pledged that DOGE would make notable progress every week.

“There will be meaningful progress every week,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Progress pic.twitter.com/iNAgAtPPCV — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 21, 2025

DOGE’s early activities:

The Department of Government Efficiency has already gone live with its official website at doge.gov. The site is empty for now, though an easter egg of the doge meme can be found on the website’s source code.

Just hours after Trump’s inauguration, DOGE’s official social media account on X shared an image showing that the webpage for the office responsible for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility has been taken offline.

