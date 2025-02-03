Hyundai IONIQ 9 preorders launch in South Korea

By

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 is officially available for preorder in South Korea as of February 03, 2025. The three-row SUV is expected to significantly impact the ever-growing global electric vehicle (EV) market, starting with its home country.

Blending high performance with cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, Hyundai’s new SUV offers an impressive driving range of up to 385 miles. The Long-Range RWD model is powered by a 160 kW rear motor, while the Long-Range AWD variant adds a 70 kW front motor alongside the 160 kW rear motor. For those seeking maximum performance, the AWD Performance version features dual 160 kW motors, delivering power to both the front and rear wheels.

The IONIQ 9 is designed to achieve an exceptional all-electric range of 385 miles (WLTP) in the Ultimate 218PS rear-wheel-drive model equipped with 20” wheels. Plus, with an advanced 800V battery system, the IONIQ 9 supports ultra-fast DC charging of up to 350 kW, ensuring rapid recharges to keep you on the move.

“The all-new IONIQ 9 is a three-row, all-electric SUV that fuses cutting-edge design with innovative electric vehicle technology. The sleek ‘aerosthetic’ exterior reflects our commitment to blending aerodynamic innovation with sophisticated, futuristic styling,” noted Hyundai.

The HYUNDAI IONIQ 9 has a few notable features, including 1,323 liters of cargo space, with the third row folded flat. It has 100W high-output USB-C ports in all three rows. The new SUV also has a 12.3″ cluster with a 12.3″ touchscreen integrated panoramic curved display.

