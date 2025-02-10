Elon Musk makes crazy prediction for Tesla Robotaxi by end of 2025

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always been extremely optimistic when talking about his companies, especially their capabilities, and in particular, the automaker’s self-driving project.

That continued again today as Musk made a crazy prediction for what he believes will happen with Tesla’s Robotaxi fleet by the end of this year.

During Tesla’s Q4 2024 Earnings Call in late January, Musk confirmed that the company would launch an autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin, Texas, sometime in June:

“So, we’re going to be launching unsupervised full self-driving as a paid service in Austin in June. So, I talked to the team. We feel confident in being able to do an initial launch of unsupervised, no one in the car, full self-driving in Austin in June.”

Musk confirmed that the company was in discussions with the City of Austin, something that Bloomberg had reported several weeks before the Earnings Call had happened.

While Musk is confident that the Tesla Full Self-Driving suite could operate anywhere in America, he said the company was “putting our toe in the water gently at first just to make sure everything is cool.”

He continued:

“So, we just want to be cautious. It’s not that it doesn’t work beyond Austin. In fact, it does. We just want to put our toe in the water, make sure everything is OK, then put a few more toes in the water, then put a foot in the water with safety of the general public as and those in the car as our top priority.”

However, Musk’s statements have already started to progress as he believes Tesla will launch autonomous ride-hailing to “many cities in America by the end of this year.”

And it only gets better from here. Tesla is still on track to launch autonomous ride hailing in Austin in June and roll out to many cities in America by the end of this year. The threshold is achieving safety far in excess of the average human driver. Ultimately, autonomous… https://t.co/e81v28agSy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

We know Musk to be pretty optimistic, especially when it comes to Full Self-Driving. For years, he has said that Tesla will solve autonomy “by the end of the year,” only to come up short and keep customers waiting.

However, if Tesla can get some cars on the road and operate an efficient, safe, and groundbreaking ride-hailing suite that does not require human intervention in Austin, things could move along to other cities relatively quickly, depending on the laws and regulations in certain jurisdictions.

There are ways to ensure that things go smoothly early on with things like teleoperation, for example, which is something that other companies have used.

For now, Tesla will focus on launching the ride-hailing service in Austin. If things go well, it could eventually spread to other areas, like California, which have been explicitly mentioned by Musk.

Elon Musk makes crazy prediction for Tesla Robotaxi by end of 2025