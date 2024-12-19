Tesla eyes first city for Robotaxi operation with preliminary talks

By

Tesla is already eyeing the first city where it plans to launch some sort of Robotaxi operation as it has initiated preliminary talks with the authorities in the area, a new report states.

At its Robotaxi unveiling event in October, Tesla said it planned to kick off fully autonomous ride-sharing operation in Texas and California as early as 2025. It has already started talks with local authorities in one of those states.

The company is now in touch with officials in Austin, Texas, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The publication saw emails between Tesla and Austin city officials that showed the talks had already started.

However, they are in the earliest of stages, which means there are plenty of things to iron out before any true progress is made, including a date or terms of what the Robotaxi fleet may look like in terms of size and operation.

This would be quite different from what the company offers currently. Tesla drivers can currently use the company’s Full Self-Driving suite to navigate anywhere in a semi-autonomous fashion. While it does not require hands on the steering wheel, it does require a driver’s complete attention, and it is monitored through a cabin-facing camera.

What Tesla is aiming for with its Robotaxi fleet is totally different. This would not require anyone in the vehicle to pay attention or contribute anything to the vehicle in terms of its operation.

The vehicle would get the passengers from point A to point B without any human intervention, something that has been done with other companies in the past like Waymo.

However, these companies have used geofenced areas and teleoperation to keep these rides driverless. They are just confined to a certain area. Tesla does not want to use geofencing, but there has been speculation the company will use teleoperation in the early days of its Robotaxi fleet operation.

It would make sense for Austin to be the first city where Tesla operates the Robotaxi fleet. The company’s Gigafactory Texas is located just outside the city, and Tesla moved its Headquarters to Texas from Palo Alto, California in 2022.

Tesla eyes first city for Robotaxi operation with preliminary talks