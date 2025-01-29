Tesla to launch unsupervised Full Self-Driving as a service in Austin in June

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the company’s Q4 Earnings Call today that it would launch unsupervised Full Self-Driving as a service in Austin, Texas, in June.

It will be the first time Tesla will use a driverless service on roads anywhere in the world.

The announcement follows Tesla’s launch of the Robotaxi Cybercab in October 2024, when it revealed plans to launch driverless rides in both Texas and California in 2025.

Musk said during the Q4 Earnings Call that Austin would be the first location because Tesla wants to “dip its toe in the water” and ensure safety before it launches a widespread self-driving effort that does not require a driver.

Tesla plans to expand this service to other cities before the end of the year. Musk believes this will happen before 2025, but he emphasized that Tesla needs to confirm that the probability of injury is low.

In December, Tesla began talking to the City of Austin regarding the operation of a Robotaxi fleet:

The driverless rides will be launched as a Service and will require payment from the rider as it will transport them from one place to another.

Musk said:

“We want to prove to ourselves and prove to regulators that the vehicles are unequivocally safer in autonomous mode than not. We’re not far off. Like, low single-digit months.”

Tesla will need to execute here as many years the company has said it would solve autonomy by the end of the year. This is perhaps the most enthusiastic Musk has been about the prospect of solving self-driving internally, but it needs to be noted that Tesla is rolling this out in a manner that is beneficial to everyone.

It will not be widely available until Tesla can prove it is safer than any other mode of automobile operation. This is why the company is pursuing a slow rollout of the service.

