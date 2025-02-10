Elon Musk to speak at this global government conference this week

By

Elon Musk is scheduled to take part in a global conference later this week, and the speech is expected to focus on subjects surrounding his tunneling company, artificial intelligence (AI), the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the U.S., and other related topics.

On Thursday, Musk is set to make his third appearance at the World Government’s Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a 30-minute segment with the country’s Minister for AI, Omar Sultan AlOlama. The speech segment is titled “Boring Cities, AI, and DOGE,” and it’s scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Gulf Standard Time.

The Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company executive will likely appear virtually to speak at the summit, following suit with the other two times he has done a live-streamed speech at the conference. In past World Government Summit appearances in 2017 and 2023, Musk has talked about his companies’ products, including the Neuralink brain implant, city design and electric vehicles (EVs), and he has even commented on having world governments avoid being too centralized.

“I know this is called the World Government Summit, but I think we should be a little concerned about becoming too much of a single world government,” Musk said in his speech in 2023. “If I may say, we want to avoid creating a civilizational risk by having, frankly — this may sound a little odd — too much cooperation between governments.”

This year’s conference kicks off on Tuesday, with three days’ worth of additional appearances from government officials, influential business owners, and other world leaders from around the world. You can check out the conference’s full schedule here on its website.

READ MORE ON ELON MUSK:

In recent months, Musk has made a handful of public appearances, recently including a virtual speech at a campaign event for the controversial Alternative for Germany party. He also spoke during the U.S. inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump last month, after campaigning with him throughout much of last summer and fall, leading up to the November election.

In recent weeks, Musk has been working under the Trump administration with the newly created DOGE division to cut government spending and identify areas of government “waste and fraud.” He and his DOGE team have been making cuts to a number of federal programs and departments, recently including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Elon Musk to speak at this global government conference this week