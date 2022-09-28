Elon Musk has an idea for a men’s cologne

By

Elon Musk shared an idea for a men’s cologne on Twitter and he was most likely trolling us. However, today isn’t April 1st so you never can tell with Elon. If you love the smell of burnt hair then perhaps, his cologne would be welcome.

“Burnt Hair” – Scent for Men by Singed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2022

Elon Musk’s surname has had many a meme made about cologne and perfume. I am not sure that the scent of burnt hair was what came to the minds of those making the memes.

In a series of tweets, he shared “Make ‘hair on fire, not just a metaphor,” and said that it would be coming soon from The Boring Company, “the same people that sold you a Flamethrower.” Perhaps he’d even sell it for $69.42.

Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2022

Although the smell of burnt hair might catch the attention of TSA as you pass through the checkpoint, I don’t think it would be the right type of attention one is seeking when wearing cologne. I could be wrong, you never know.

In 2017, Elon Musk announced that he’d start selling The Boring Company flamethrower which was later renamed to Not-A-Flamethrower. In total, there were 20,000 Not-A-Flamethowers sold.

Do you think he’ll do it? And if he did, would you buy it? I probably would just to prank people. Or to see if it actually smells like burnt hair.

