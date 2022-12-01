Elon Musk is confident Neuralink will restore vision & full body functionality

By

Elon Musk is confident that Neuralink will be able to restore vision in humans who are blind and full body functionality in humans who have a severed spinal cord.

Neuralink, another of Elon Musk’s companies, held its Show & Tell on Wednesday, and many revelations were shared in the live stream. One of those revelations included restoring vision even if someone was born blind. And also restoring full body functionality to someone with a severed spinal cord.

Elon Musk founded Neuralink to answer the question, “What do we do if there is a superintelligence that is much smarter than human beings? How do we, as a species, mitigate the risk or, in a benign scenario, go along for the ride?”

He added that even if that didn’t work, he was confident that Nueralink would be able to solve many brain injuries.

“Even if we do not succeed with that problem, we are confident at this point that we will succeed at solving many brain injury issues–spine injury issues–along the way,” Elon Musk said.

“You want to be able to read the signals from the brain. You want to be able to write the signals. You want to be able to ultimately do that for the entire brain and then also extend that to communicating to the rest of your nervous system if you have a severed spinal cord or neck.”

Elon Musk also said that he was confident Neuralink could restore vision even if someone had never seen before and was born blind. He explained that this would be one of the first applications Neuralink is aiming for humans.

“The first two applications we’re going to aim for in humans are restoring vision, and I think this is notable in that even if someone has never had vision EVER; like they were born blind–we believe we can still restore vision.”

“The visual part of the cortex is still there. Even if they’ve never seen before, we’re confident they could see.”

He added that the other application is in the motor cortex and would enable someone who has almost no ability to use their muscles to do so.

“Enable them to operate their phone faster than someone who has working hands. Even better than that would be to bridge the connection Take the signals from the motor cortex and let’s say somebody’s got a broken neck. Bridging those signals to Neuralink devices located in the spinal cord.”

Elon Musk said that he was confident that there are no physical limitations to enabling full-body functionality.

“As miraculous as it may sound, we’re confident that it is possible to restore full body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord.”

