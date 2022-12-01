By

Elon Musk’s brain-machine startup, Neuralink, is currently holding its “Show and Tell Fall 2022” event, and it unsurprisingly revealed a number of exciting updates about the company and its potentially-breakthrough technology.

During his opening statements, Elon Musk noted that Neuralink has already submitted its paperwork to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Other Neuralink executives who later took to the stage reiterated these efforts. Musk also stated that the first human trials for Neuralink’s brain implant device are estimated for the next six months.

“As miraculous as that may sound, we are confident that it is possible to restore full-body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord. Musk highlighted Neuralink’s potential for people with visual impairments, noting that “even if they have never seen before, we are confident they could see.”

In a later post on Twitter, Musk explained that Neuralink is now “confident” that its brain implant device is ready for humans, so timing is simply a function of the startup working through the FDA’s processes. “We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

During its presentation, Neuralink highlighted that it has been working extremely hard to optimize its operations. The company even demonstrated how its brain implant is placed on the brain using a dummy that was brought over to the event. During his remarks, Musk also highlighted that Neuralink’s device would be upgradeable.

“Upgradeability is very important because our first production device will be much like an iPhone 1. And (I’m) pretty sure you would not want an iPhone 1 stuck in your head if the iPhone 14 is available,” Musk said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Neuralink “confident” implant device is ready for humans, trials estimated within next 6 months