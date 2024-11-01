Elon Musk ponders Starlink with solar+battery package

By

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently pondered the idea of Starlink being offered with a solar + battery kit. Such a setup would truly make Starlink the most convenient device to access high-speed internet anytime, anywhere.

Starlink has become a well-loved product among numerous consumers, so much so that over the past months, users have shared some novel ad hoc setups that allow them to use the ultra-portable satellite internet system on the go. These include plugging in a Starlink Mini to a portable battery pack, which is pretty cool in its own right.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently weighed in on these setups in a response to a user on X who noted that Starlink packaged with solar panels and a battery could effectively provide high-speed internet 24/7 in most parts of the world. In his response, Musk pondered that “I guess Starlink could offer that directly too.”

I guess Starlink could offer that directly too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2024

Starlink is effectively changing the satellite internet market, with the system being used effectively across the globe. Over the years, Starlink has proven its mettle when it comes to providing high-speed internet in areas that have been affected by natural disasters, as well as areas of conflict like active war zones.

Portable Starlink Mini powered by a Milwaukee M18 High Output Battery! 8.5 hours of battery life. pic.twitter.com/b8dvh8Douh — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) September 13, 2024

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis highlighted Starlink’s contributions to rescue efforts in a comment to Teslarati, who explained just how invaluable Starlink has become in areas that have been affected by disasters such as hurricane Milton.

NEWS: @Starlink Mini powered by USB-C connection from a power brick getting 270 Mbps. pic.twitter.com/HxTIpQ0Dpr — ALEX (@ajtourville) September 18, 2024

“So my office also coordinates all urban search and rescue where our first responders are on the field literally minutes after the storm has made landfall. They depend on Starlink. They will have Starlink out in the field with them. This is how they’re communicating, which homes they have visited, if there’s any need for any other assistance, equipment, help, you name it. If they just need more urban rescue first responders to show up,” Patronis said.

