Tesla Semi factory roof installation makes serious progress

The Tesla Semi factory near Giga Nevada continues to make some serious progress. Based on a recent drone flyover of the upcoming facility, it appears that more roofing has been installed, and more cranes have been deployed on the site.

The drone footage of the upcoming factory was recorded by Tesla Semi advocate @HinrichsZane, who noted that he visited the facility in the afternoon of October 29, 2024. As could be seen in the Tesla Semi watcher’s video, a good portion of the upcoming facility’s roof has been installed, and work now seems to be underway to install roof insulation.

The construction area of the Tesla Semi factory was abuzz with activity when the electric truck enthusiast visited the site. A line of trucks could be seen in the area unloading insulation material for the Tesla Semi factory’s roof. In other areas of the facility, footings and columns have been installed as well.

While the Tesla Semi is yet to be ramped, CEO Elon Musk noted during the Q3 2024 earnings call that the upcoming all-electric Class 8 truck has “ridiculous” demand. This is due to the Semi’s low cost of ownership, which beats every other competitor in the market. Musk also noted that the Semi will feature a number of functions that simply make it better and safer than diesel long haulers.

“It’d be a massive improvement in driver fatigue because — and driver safety. We’ve got sort of the anti-jack knifing software. You don’t have to worry about your brakes overheating if you go down a steep hill because we generating that energy goes back and into the pack. It’s just like — it’s like radically better than a diesel is what the drivers love it,” Musk said.

