Elon Musk praises Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater for accumulating TSLA stock

A recent 13-F filing from legendary investor and billionaire Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has revealed that the hedge fund has added over $62 million worth of Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) to its portfolio.
Elon Musk has praised the billionaire’s investment in a post on X.
Bridgewater’s TSLA stake:
- As per Bridgewater’s 13-F filing, it currently holds 153,589 shares of TSLA, which costs $62,025,382.
- The firm added the TSLA shares in the fourth quarter.
- Tesla shares gained momentum after its Q3 2024 earnings call, and it only gained more strength after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
- At the end of 2024, Tesla shares were up 62%, as noted in a MarketWatch report.
- Tesla stock is still up 88% over 12 months despite a steep drop over the past month.
Smart move— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2025
A vote of confidence:
- Bridgewater Associates is one of the largest hedge funds in the world, so the firm’s stake in TSLA could be interpreted as a vote of confidence in the electric vehicle maker.
- Elon Musk has praised the firm’s investment. In a post on X, Musk noted that Bridgewater’s investment was a “smart move.”
- Elon Musk has been quite consistent on his idea that Tesla could eventually become the world’s most valuable company. He emphasized this point during the Q4 2024 earnings call.
- “I see a path. I’m not saying it’s an easy path but I see a path of Tesla being the most valuable company in the world by far. Not even close. There is a path where Tesla is worth more than the next top five companies combined,” Musk said.
