Tesla (TSLA) gets $475 price target and “Buy” rating from Benchmark

Credit: Tesla
Tesla shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) have received a “Buy” rating and a $475 per share price target from Benchmark.

Benchmark’s price target is based on 68.2 times its 2028 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), as noted in a Morningstar report.

Tesla rating:

  • In a note to clients, Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg noted that Tesla has outlined a path towards more growth through several of its initiatives.
  • These include Tesla’s work in autonomous driving systems, robotics, and energy generation.
  • The company could also make more headway into the electric vehicle segment.
  • “The company has outlined a path for growth with a more affordable vehicle scheduled for 1H25, unsupervised full self-driving as a paid service this June in Austin, TX, and Optimus robot production ramp through 2026 and beyond,” the analyst stated.

More potential:

  • While he sees potential in Tesla, the Benchmark analyst noted that his current model only incorporates vehicle growth. 
  • Thus, there could be “significant potential upside” if the company’s autonomous vehicle program and Optimus are scaled.
  • “Tesla’s market leadership, near-term catalysts, strong management, and diversified business justify the stock’s market premium,” Legg noted.

