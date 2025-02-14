By
A recent report has suggested that Tesla board member and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia will be joining Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The report was posted initially by The New York Times.
DOGE:
- Following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, DOGE has been constantly pushing to slash federal bureaucracy.
- As noted by the NYT, Musk and his allies have taken over the United States Digital Service, which has been renamed the “United States DOGE Service.”
- The agency was established in 2014 to fix the U.S. federal government’s online services.
- Citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, the NYT claimed that Gebbia is planning to contribute to DOGE’s efforts soon.
- The publication, however, did not suggest what role Gebbia may play in DOGE’s efforts.
Just like Musk:
- Similar to Elon Musk, Gebbia was a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party before supporting Donald Trump in the recent U.S. Presidential election.
- In a post on X, Gebbia noted that he had voted for Democrats since Al Gore in 2000.
- Gebbia has also spent over $200,000 to boost Hilary Clinton. He donated the same amount to push for Joe Biden’s presidential bid in 2020.
- He also donated $20,000 to support Biden’s re-election run in 2024.
- As per Gebbia, however, his politics have shifted towards the right, thanks in no part to the advocacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- The Airbnb co-founder and Tesla Director has not issued a comment about the matter.
