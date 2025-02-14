News

Tesla board member and Airbnb co-founder to join Elon Musk’s DOGE: report

Credit: Elon Musk/X
A recent report has suggested that Tesla board member and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia will be joining Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

The report was posted initially by The New York Times.

DOGE:

  • Following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, DOGE has been constantly pushing to slash federal bureaucracy.
  • As noted by the NYT, Musk and his allies have taken over the United States Digital Service, which has been renamed the “United States DOGE Service.” 
  • The agency was established in 2014 to fix the U.S. federal government’s online services.
  • Citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, the NYT claimed that Gebbia is planning to contribute to DOGE’s efforts soon.
  • The publication, however, did not suggest what role Gebbia may play in DOGE’s efforts.

Just like Musk:

  • Similar to Elon Musk, Gebbia was a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party before supporting Donald Trump in the recent U.S. Presidential election.
  • In a post on X, Gebbia noted that he had voted for Democrats since Al Gore in 2000.
  • Gebbia has also spent over $200,000 to boost Hilary Clinton. He donated the same amount to push for Joe Biden’s presidential bid in 2020.
  • He also donated $20,000 to support Biden’s re-election run in 2024.
  • As per Gebbia, however, his politics have shifted towards the right, thanks in no part to the advocacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • The Airbnb co-founder and Tesla Director has not issued a comment about the matter.

