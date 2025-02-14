By

A recent report has suggested that Tesla board member and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia will be joining Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The report was posted initially by The New York Times.

DOGE:

Following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, DOGE has been constantly pushing to slash federal bureaucracy.

As noted by the NYT, Musk and his allies have taken over the United States Digital Service, which has been renamed the “United States DOGE Service.”

The agency was established in 2014 to fix the U.S. federal government’s online services.

Citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, the NYT claimed that Gebbia is planning to contribute to DOGE’s efforts soon.

The publication, however, did not suggest what role Gebbia may play in DOGE’s efforts.

Just like Musk:

Similar to Elon Musk, Gebbia was a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party before supporting Donald Trump in the recent U.S. Presidential election.

In a post on X, Gebbia noted that he had voted for Democrats since Al Gore in 2000.

Gebbia has also spent over $200,000 to boost Hilary Clinton. He donated the same amount to push for Joe Biden’s presidential bid in 2020.

He also donated $20,000 to support Biden’s re-election run in 2024.

As per Gebbia, however, his politics have shifted towards the right, thanks in no part to the advocacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Airbnb co-founder and Tesla Director has not issued a comment about the matter.

