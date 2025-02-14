Tesla’s already-resolved State Dept. contract gets called out by U.S. Senator

By

Tesla’s already-resolved contract to provide the U.S. Government with $400 million worth of armored electric vehicles has been called out by Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Earlier this week, we reported on Tesla’s name coming up in the U.S. Department of State’s Procurement List, where it was expected to win a $400M contract in late September 2025.

However, things have already been cleared up. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was not aware of being named in that contract and Tesla’s name has specifically been removed from the document.

This did not stop Senator Richard Blumenthal from writing a letter to Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, challenging the contract, its amount, and what he called a “conflict of interest,” despite several things already being resolved.

Blumenthal wrote, in a letter obtained by CBS News:

“Mr. Musk’s dual roles pose conflicts of interest so obvious that they hardly require explanation. The State Department’s intent to purchase armored Cybertrucks suggests the conflicts of interest inherent in Mr. Musk’s installation of his cronies throughout the government are not being adequately managed and, in fact, are increasing by the minute.”

Some of the things he said can be directly challenged, however.

He went on:

“In the 15 months since it was released, the Cybertruck has been widely derided and subject to at least six separate recalls. Indeed, Tesla has reportedly had ‘disastrous’ sales numbers for the Cybertruck. It hardly seems like the type of reliable vehicle the State Department would choose for this contract absent a heavy thumb on the scale.”

Several of the six Tesla Cybertruck recalls can be resolved with Over-the-Air software updates, something that resolves things like a camera issue, without ever having to visit a service center.

Additionally, the Tesla Cybertruck’s “disastrous” sales numbers slotted it as the best-selling EV pickup in the U.S. in 2024, in front of the Ford F-150 Lightning, according to Cox Automotive.

It was the fifth-best-selling EV in the United States last year, as well.

Blumenthal is asking for a response from Secretary of State Rubio by February 21.

