Elon Musk rallies Tesla’s troops as 2022 approaches its end

With 2022 coming to a close, Tesla is pushing hard to ensure that it can deliver as many vehicles as possible before the end of December. Amidst the end-of-year rush, Tesla CEO Elon Musk opted to thank his employees for the hard work that they have done over the course of the year.

As per recent comments from Tesla bull and The Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black, recent estimates from the Street expect the electric vehicle maker to post about 420,000 vehicle deliveries and print $4 billion in free cash flow in the fourth quarter. Such delivery numbers should allow the company to break all-time records, and possibly change sentiments for the better.

Fitting that the Street now looking for ~420K deliveries for 4Q. Anything less and the media will say the $TSLA EV brand equity has been impaired by all the TWTR noise. Anything more and the stock likely rockets. @elonmusk — Gary Black (@garyblack00) December 28, 2022

In his message, which was later shared online, Musk made it a point to highlight that he is extremely grateful for the hard work accomplished by Tesla’s employees this year. Musk noted that since Tesla will have large volumes of vehicles arriving at the closing moments of the year, it would be imperative for the company to do everything it can to deliver as many vehicles as possible before the year ends.

The CEO also advised Tesla employees to go all-out for the next few days and possibly even volunteer to help with deliveries if they are able. As an addition, Musk advised Tesla employees to not pay too much attention to the volatility surrounding TSLA stock today, as the company’s strong fundamentals would still be the difference maker in the long run.

Elon Musk sent another all-employee letter encouraging everyone to help deliver as many vehicles as possible by the end of the year and stressing that Tesla will eventually become the most valuable company. pic.twitter.com/jmuqSTT6tf — Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) December 29, 2022

Following is Musk’s letter to Tesla employees.

From: Elon Musk

To: Everybody

Subj. Final Few Days

Date: Dec. 28, 2022 [Time Stamp removed]

Just a quick note to thank you for your hard work and congratulate you on exceptional execution in 2022!

Since we have a lot of cars arriving at the last minute, it is important to rally hard and do everything we can to get our cars to customers who have ordered them before midnight on Dec. 31. Also, every incremental car we produce that can be delivered in time also matters.

Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!

Thanks,

Elon

Btw, don’t be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!

