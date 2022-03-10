Ukraine confirms second batch of Starlink satellites from Elon Musk have arrived

By

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov recently confirmed that a second truckload of Starlink terminals has arrived in Ukraine. The shipment was confirmed by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who noted that SpaceX also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar and battery packs, and generators for the satellite internet system.

“Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! (Elon Musk) keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world!” Fedorov posted on Twitter.

“You’re welcome. We have also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available,” Musk responded.

Fedorov has been pivotal in acquiring Starlink terminals for Ukraine, as he was the official who initially reached out to Elon Musk on Twitter to ask if the country could get some of the satellite internet systems. Musk responded by stating that Starlink service has been activated in Ukraine, and just a couple days later, Fedorov posted a photo of a truckload of Starlink terminals arriving in Ukraine. Prior to the arrival of Starlink terminals, Ukraine’s internet connection was seemingly being disrupted.

Starlink has been very useful in the besieged country, as it has helped Ukraine stay connected to the internet despite the ongoing war against Russia. The contributions of Starlink to the country have been recognized by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently thanked Elon Musk for “supporting Ukraine with words and deeds.” Fedorov also noted that Starlink’s capability to keep people connected to the internet would save a lot of lives.

A recently leaked email from Tesla director of Northern Europe Axel Tangen has outlined some of the efforts being done by Tesla and SpaceX employees to help Ukraine. According to the email, Tesla and SpaceX workers have teamed up to provide coverage expansion for Starlink in the country. Just recently, volunteers across Tesla’s Giga Berlin and Germany Service team tested, configured, packed, and shipped several hundred Starlink units.

Tesla Energy employees also supplemented the Starlink rollout in Ukraine with a fleet of Powerwall batteries. The system included PV inverters provided by the company’s certified installer network, pre-made DC cables given by a Supercharger Installation Partner, and AC cables made out of scrap from Giga Berlin. A team of over 40 volunteers from across the EMEA organization assembled the Powerwall backup systems that were sent to Ukraine.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Ukraine confirms second batch of Starlink satellites from Elon Musk have arrived