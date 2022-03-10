Tesla pledges to keep Ukrainian workers’ employment and salary if they serve in military

By

Tesla employees from Ukraine who have been asked to return to their country to fight in the ongoing war against Russia will keep their employment and be paid their salary for three months. Following the three months, Tesla would reassess the conflict in the region and their employees’ situation to decide what should be done next.

“For any Tesla employee who is a Ukrainian national and has been asked to return to Ukraine for active duty as a reservist, we will maintain their employment and salary for 3 months, with a view to assessing after this period as needed,” the email read.

The message was related in an email sent by Axel Tangen, Tesla’s director of Northern Europe. The message was sent on Monday to employees in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, 12 days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apart from assuring Tesla employees that they will be keeping their employment if they fight in the war, Tangen’s email also extended praise to Tesla workers who helped SpaceX set up Starlink terminals in the country. According to the email, Tesla’s Energy team assembled and provided Tesla Powerwalls to help run Starlink equipment in Ukraine.

Tesla’s Energy team used PV inverters given by the company’s certified installer network, pre-made DC cables given by a Supercharger Installation Partner, and AC cables made out of scrap from Giga Berlin to help set up Starlink stations in Ukraine. With a fleet of Powerwalls supporting the Starlink stations in the country, Ukraine would likely be able to maintain its connection to the internet even when power interruptions happen.

Following is Tangen’s email in full (as retrieved and shared by CNBC).

Date: March 7, 2022 [Time redacted]

Subject: Conflict Support

To: DL-EU-NO-All

From: Axel Tangen

Hi Team,

Sharing this message from Joe Ward and Mariam Khalifa:

As you know, Tesla is committed to do the right thing. Whilst the situation in Ukraine is evolving, we wanted to share with you what actions are being taken to support those impacted by the conflict.

Many folks have reached to understand how they can contribute, which is awesome. It’s important we show them how we as a company are helping, what resources we have in place, and how they can also proactively support themselves. Big thanks to all of the teams that have contributed to these efforts so far – true Tesla spirit on display.

*As a priority HR EMEA team members have been connecting with employees impacted as well as their managers to ensure we check in. We will continue to ensure we provide meaningful and targeted support for our employees.

For any Tesla employees who is a Ukrainian national and has been asked to return to Ukraine for active duty as a reservist, we will maintain their employment and salary for 3 months, with a view to assessing after this period as needed.

*Tesla has opened free Supercharging at stations bordering Ukraine to support those impacted by the recent invasion. Within hours of implementation, Tesla emailed local owners announcing that several Supercharger stations near Ukraine could be used by Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles, free of charge. Although Tesla does not officially operates within Ukraine, any of the country’s estimated 5,000 Tesla owners can access free Supercharging at select stations in Poland, Hungary Slovakia.

*Tesla teamed up with SpaceX to provide coverage expansion for its Starlink services to help provide an alternative internet infrastructure.

*Volunteers across the Giga Berlin and Germany Service team responded quickly on Sunday to test, configure, pack and ship several hundred Starlink units which have already been gratefully received by Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister. In true Tesla fashion, the solution has been put together in less than 3 days.

*On top of this the Energy team supplemented the Starlink roll out with a fleet Powerwalls. The system included PV inverters given by our Certified installer network, pre-made DC cables given by one of our Supercharger Installation Partners and AC cables made out out of scrap from Giga Berlin. All of it assembled by a team of (40+) volunteers from across the EMEA organization, committed to doing what they can to support.

*In addition, we have reinforced Tesla EMEA Employee Assistance Programme. The Programme offers counseling and numerous resources and support for employees.

Lastly, employees can of course support by making cash donations to reputable relief organizations responding in Ukraine, this is not an exhaustive list and you can of course make donation to an organisation of your choice.

UNCHR

UNICEF

Red Cross

World Food Program

World Health Organization

If you have any further thoughts or ideas with regards how we can be supporting our employees and those impacted by the crisis, please do not hesitate to connect with us.

