Elon Musk shares update for Tesla FSD Beta V11.4.7 and V12 release

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently shared an update about the release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta V11.4.7 and V12. Musk shared the update in a post on X, his social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Tesla CEO posted his update as a response to a longtime FSD Beta tester who noted that it was high time for the electric vehicle maker to release the latest version of the advanced driver-assist system. This way, more people could see what the technology offers.

You mean 11.4.7? That should be going to wide release within a week.



Version 12, which an almost total rewrite (~99% AI) is being tested by our QA drivers.



Too much new code to go to the public yet, but it is mind-blowing imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Musk responded by stating that FSD Beta V11.4.7 is set for release within a week, and V12 is already being tested by QA drivers. “You mean 11.4.7? That should be going to wide release within a week. Version 12, which an almost total rewrite (~99% AI) is being tested by our QA drivers. Too much new code to go to the public yet, but it is mind-blowing imo,” Musk wrote.

While Musk has developed a reputation for being overly optimistic with his FSD Beta estimates, he has shared similar comments about V12 in the past. In late July, Musk posted about his experience with an alpha build of FSD V12 for the first time. At the time, Musk noted that the system was “mind-blowing,” a description that he reiterated in his recent post.

I tested the version 12 alpha build today. It is mind-blowing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

As noted in a techAU report, FSD Beta V12 is expected to be “end to end,” which refers to a type of artificial intelligence architecture that utilizes a single neural network to learn all aspects of a task. Such an update is then expected to be a notable step towards Tesla’s goal of achieving true autonomous driving.

Considering Musk’s recent comments, it would appear that FSD V11.4.7 would likely be more focused on bug fixes and minor updates. While this may sound quite underwhelming for avid Tesla watchers, the release of V11.4.7 bodes well for the eventual rollout of V12. It could, if any, provide a number of refinements that would be useful for the FSD Beta tester fleet.

