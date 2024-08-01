Elon Musk sued by Don Lemon following testy interview

By

Elon Musk is being sued by Don Lemon following their testy interview on the social media platform X. Lemon claims Musk canceled a partnership that would see him create a talk show that would be available on the social media platform.

Lemon filed the suit in a San Francisco court and claims he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to create a show that would interview notable people after X and Musk made “false promises and representations.”

Musk allegedly canceled the partnership with Lemon just days after the two had a testy interview. The former CNN statement said in a statement:

“Elon publicly encouraged me to join X with a new show, saying I would have his ‘full support.”

Lemon is now taking it a step forward by suing Musk and hoping to regain the money he lost from investing in creating the Don Lemon Show.

Carney Shegerian, an attorney representing Don Lemon, said in a statement (via CNN):

“This case is straightforward. X executives used Don to prop up their advertising sales pitch, then canceled their partnership and dragged Don’s name through the mud. You don’t have to be a genius to see the fraud, negligence, and reputational damage here.”

Lemon says Musk and X chief executive Linda Yaccarino promised him a $1.5 million deal and revenue sharing as long as it was uploaded onto the platform 24 hours before it was uploaded anywhere else.

The deal “quickly collapsed” after Musk and Lemon’s testy interview, where the two talked about Donald Trump, Musk’s experience with ketamine, and hate speech on X.

