Tesla China sells 74,117 vehicles wholesale in July 2024

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla China was able to sell a total of 74,117 vehicles wholesale in July 2024. The numbers represent a strong start to the second half of the year, and it bodes well for Giga Shanghai’s output in the third and fourth quarters.

Tesla China’s July 2024 wholesale results represent a 4.38% month-over-month improvement from the 71,007 vehicles that were sold wholesale in June 2024. It also represents a 15.29% year-over-year improvement over the 64,285 units that were sold wholesale in July 2023.

Industry watchers have observed that Tesla China’s export activities seemed to have remained at their usual levels last month. This is quite encouraging as Europe has implemented new tariffs for electric vehicles that are imported from China, including cars that are exported from Tesla China’s Giga Shanghai facility.

With July’s 74,117 wholesale units, Tesla China has effectively sold 500,740 vehicles wholesale in the January-July period. Granted, these numbers still represent an overall 7.41% year-over-year decrease for Tesla China, but it especially bodes well for the company’s plans for the remainder of the year.

Despite Tesla China’s 2024 figures still lagging behind the company’s 2023 numbers, CEO Elon Musk has previously noted that he expects the electric vehicle maker to see an improvement in sales this year. For such a target to happen, Giga Shanghai would have to be very productive.

Things seemed challenging for Tesla China earlier this year, with a report from Reuters claiming that Giga Shanghai would be reducing its vehicle production output. While the publication did not indicate if the production cuts would be in effect until the latter half of 2024, a recent visit from local Chinese media suggested that Giga Shanghai was operating at full capacity once more. It would then be unsurprising if Tesla China’s results in the remaining months of the year prove equally or even more impressive than July’s 74,117 wholesale units.

