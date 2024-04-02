Tesla Giga Texas is Austin’s largest private employer: Report

By

Tesla Giga Texas is Austin’s largest private employer. Tesla has worked hard on Giga Texas, which is home to the Cybertruck, Model Y, 4680 battery cells, and other innovative projects.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla Giga Texas posted its headcount by 86%, making it the largest private employer in Austin. Tesla’s Senior Global Director, Public Policy, and Business Development head, Rohan Patel, provided some context to Bloomberg’s report.

Patel shared that Tesla launched its Manufacturing Development Program (MDP) in Texas in 2021. The MDP is an initiative for high school students, providing them with a path to a career at Tesla. By 2023, Tesla expanded the program to multiple Independent School Districts, where over 170 students enrolled.

Tesla has been heavily involved in local Independent School Districts since before Giga Texas was built. In 2020, Tesla partnered with Texas State Technical College to offer the START training program, which aims to grow electric vehicle technicians in the Lone Star State.

According to Patel, more than 250 interns from Texan schools were hired at Tesla within the state. In 2023, Tesla hired 350+ students from Texas across North America.

Supporting schools isn’t the only way Tesla stays involved in Texas. It has also invested billions in Travis County and local infrastructure projects.

Tesla remains involved in local Texan schools. In January, the EV automaker donated $600,000 to the Del Valle Independent School District’s (DVISD) Early College High School and P-Tech facility. The P-Tech manufacturing program is a four-year program for students who want careers in robotics and automation.

