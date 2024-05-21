SpaceX gets FCC License to use V4 Starlink dish for vehicles

By

The United States Federal Communication Commission (FCC) approved SpaceX’s next-generation Starlink dish for moving vehicles.

In September 2023, FCC approved SpaceX’s license to operate static Starlink dishes. The recent FCC approval permits SpaceX to operate new V4 and mini Starlink dishes on moving cars, ships, and planes.

Starlink recently celebrated reaching 3 million customers in 99 countries across the globe. Starlink internet services provide connectivity to various remote areas worldwide, including the Amazon and the Fiji islands.

The latest country Starlink entered is Indonesia. Elon Musk launched Starlink services in Indonesia himself during a visit to Bali.

