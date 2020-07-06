Elon Musk looks to take a bite out of George Clooney’s side business

Tesla’s Elon Musk and Hollywood’s George Clooney have several things in common: successful, wealthy, and soon, they could both be seasoned tequila business owners.

Musk indicated that the electric automaker’s first spirit, dubbed Teslaquila, would be coming soon. If Tesla manages to release a line of tequila products into the market, it would be an unforeseen occurrence of a company that’s looking to engrain itself in sustainable transportation, energy supply, and, soon, alcoholic beverage industries.

Actor, producer, and director George Clooney entered into the tequila sector with his brand Casamigos in 2013. Going into business with two friends, each investing $600,000 to launch a line of fine Tequilas for themselves and close associates, Clooney had no intention of making the spirit for public consumption. However, this would soon change in 2017 when the Tequila company, “founded by accident”, sold for up to $1 billion to British beverage alcohol company Diageo.

Elon Musk wants a piece of this Tequila-flavored pie and there might be a story behind why. With a loyal following of die-hard enthusiasts that will seemingly support any and all ideas by the serial entrepreneur, Teslaquila has a golden ticket for success and poised to take a bite out of Clooney’s Casamigos market share.

While Musk’s sudden entry into the Tequila business may sound as bizarre as they come, there could be some motivation behind it, and it could have to do with his relationship with Clooney. One that started in 2008 and involved Tesla’s first-ever electric car: Roadster.

Clooney once gloated about being one of the first supporters of the Tesla Roadster, only to change his tune years later by criticizing the all-electric vehicle on its reliability and performance.

In a now-removed interview with Esquire, Clooney said, “I think I was, like, number five on the list. But I’m telling you, I’ve been on the side of the road a while in that thing. And I said to them, ‘Look, guys, why am I always stuck on the side of the f***ing road? Make it work, one way or another.'”

Musk was vocal with his discontent on Clooney’s opinions, especially considering the interview and comments were made five years after the vehicle was manufactured. The Tesla CEO chimed back on Twitter after reading the Esquire interview.

“In other news, George Clooney reports that his iPhone 1 had a bug back in ’07,” the South African CEO jokingly said on Twitter.

In other news, George Clooney reports that his iPhone 1 had a bug back in '07 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2013

Since then, the two men have not had any public interactions. In the seven years since the small exchange, Tesla has grown from an automotive startup to one of the most valuable companies in the world, while Clooney has pivoted from Hollywood films to become best known for his political and economic activism.

Musk’s small electric car company has quickly become one of the most celebrated companies, and its unlikely beginnings that were plagued with growing pains has grown into an international sensation. Nobody said Musk or Tesla could do what they have done, and the world’s tequila enthusiasts will likely say the same. But if George Clooney could grow a once-privatized brand of tequila into a worldwide powerhouse, who is to say Musk can’t do the same with his “Teslaquila?“