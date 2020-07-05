Tesla crashes site with radiant red “Short Shorts”, sells out in minutes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made good on his promise to offer radiant red short shorts for sale on its online store.

Minutes after Musk tweeted the arrival of the limited edition “S3XY” shorts on Sunday afternoon, Tesla’s online shop became inaccessible, only to come back online minutes later with the product being sold out.

“Dang, we broke the website,” noted Musk.

The launch of the limited edition short shorts is a playful jab at the storied history between Tesla and the critics that have long betted against the success of the company by short selling. As Tesla’s stock price continued on its meteoric rise, following the success of its Model 3 mass-market vehicle, and the company went on to churn profits to become the world’s most valuable automaker, Musk double-down on his trolling of short-sellers.

Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Short Shorts is a “great song,” tweeted a playful Musk last week as shares of TSLA set all-time highs by surpassing $1200 a share. “Sellers of medium height or above are fine,” quipped the CEO in reference to the satin red short shorts with gold trim that would go live for sale days later.

Tesla’s official description for the “Tesla Short Shorts” on its online shop reads:

Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with “S3XY” across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.

The short shorts in gold trim are available for sale at $69.420, a price that pokes fun at Musk’s very own and infamous 420 tweet.

