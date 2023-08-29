Elon Musk to attend US Senator Chuck Schumer’s AI Insight forum: report

By

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, along with other notable tech leaders such as Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, will be attending an artificial intelligence forum on September 13. The forum will reportedly be hosted by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The closed-door forum will also see the attendance of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. Civil society groups and unions will reportedly be present at the forum as well.

As per Axios, which initially published a report about the upcoming event, the forum is expected to last about 2-3 hours. The publication’s sources also noted that the discussions will be focusing on the implications of artificial intelligence. The progress of AI solutions has caught the attention of many, such as Musk, who was part of a group of tech veterans who previously called for a pause on training AI that exceeds OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Schumer noted back in June that he would be hosting a forum to “lay down a new foundation for AI policy.” “We need the best of the best sitting at the table: the top AI developers, executives, scientists, advocates, community leaders, workers, national security experts – all together in one room, doing years of work in a matter of months,” he noted.

Axios noted that Schumer’s AI Insight forums are intended to educate lawmakers on artificial intelligence solutions. They are also intended to lay the groundwork for AI regulation, a concept that is supported by AI leaders. These include OpenAI’s Sam Altman, who pushed for the regulation of artificial intelligence technologies in a senate hearing.

“I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong. And we want to be vocal about that. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening,” he said.

