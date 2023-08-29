Tesla Lithium Refinery plant near Corpus Christi, TX is taking shape

By

Tesla’s lithium refinery plant near Corpus Christi, Texas, is taking shape. Tesla has big plans for the lithium refinery and the role it could play in the company’s overarching goals.

Experienced drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer recently flew over the Tesla lithium refinery site and discovered that significant progress has been made in its development in the last four months.

One of the more noticeable changes to the site is the massive ponds created near the lithium refinery plant. Tegtmeyer also commented that in April—before the groundbreaking—Tesla’s lithium refinery site was just fields. Now, Tesla has flattened most of the land and prepared it for construction.

Tesla held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its lithium refinery plant in May 2023.

“Our goal is to start commissioning portions of the facility before the end of the year. The refinery uses the sulfate-free spodumene refining process with reduced process costs, no acid or caustic reagents, lower embodied energy. It actually produces a beneficial byproduct that can be repurposed in construction materials,” said Andrew Baglino during the Q1 2023 earnings call.

In late 2022, documents from the Texas Comptroller showed that Tesla applied for tax breaks for a potential lithium hydroxide refinery plant. Later, the Robstown Independent School District (ISD) approved a taxable value limitation for Tesla’s lithium refinery. Tesla had also applied to secure property tax incentives with Nueces County. The EV manufacturer withdrew its request for tax incentives from Nueces County in January 2023, explaining that “abatements were no longer necessary” for Tesla to move forward with its plans to build a lithium refinery.

By March 2023, Tesla posted job openings at the lithium refinery that would offer employment to about 165 people. In June 2023, Tesla proposed to donate $3.8 million to improve the roads near the refinery, particularly County Roads 30, 79, and 81.

Check out Joe Tegtmeyer’s video below!

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Lithium Refinery plant near Corpus Christi, TX is taking shape