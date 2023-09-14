Elon Musk to meet with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu next week: report

By

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to San Francisco next week. During his visit, the official will reportedly meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This was despite Musk’s social media platform, X, being accused of amplifying antisemitism.

Musk is no stranger to controversy, especially after he acquired Twitter last year. The platform, which has since been renamed to X, has been accused of amplifying hate speech. Among the platform’s critics is the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which is currently engaged in a feud with Musk.

As noted in a report from The Times of Israel, Netanyahu would pay a visit to Silicon Valley before he heads to New York to speak at the United Nations General Assembly. Sources reportedly from the official’s office have noted that the Prime Minister is planning to hold “a series of meetings with leading figures in the artificial intelligence world.”

Among these leading figures will reportedly be Elon Musk, who recently participated in the AI Insight forum. The forum, which was hosted by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, was attended by several tech leaders such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Musk was optimistic following the discussions.

“It was a very civilized discussion among some of the smartest people in the world. I thought Senator Schumer did a great service to humanity here, with the support of the rest of the Senate, and I think something good will come of this. This meeting may go down in history as being very important for the future of civilization,” he said.

He also noted that when the US Senate Majority Leader asked who was in favor of AI regulation, almost all participants did. “The consequences of AI going wrong are severe, so we have to be proactive rather than reactive,” Musk noted.

Despite Musk’s public feud with the ADL, Netanyahu has proven supportive of the CEO in the past. The official and Musk have met several times over the years, with Netanyahu stating in 2018 that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was a “genius” and “a man of vision, perhaps the greatest technological visionary of our time.” Netanyahu’s government also defended Musk back in May, when the CEO criticized Jewish megadonor George Soros.

At the time, the Foreign Ministry, the ADL, and other Jewish organizations argued that Musk’s words stoked antisemitism. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, however, stated that Musk’s criticism was only towards the megadonor himself, not the Jewish populace.

“As Israel’s minister who’s entrusted on combating antisemitism, I would like to clarify that the Israeli government and the vast majority of Israeli citizens see Elon Musk as an amazing entrepreneur and a role model. Criticism of Soros – who finances the most hostile organizations to the Jewish people and the state of Israel is anything but antisemitism, quite the opposite!” Chikli noted.

