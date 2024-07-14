By

Following assassination attempts on presidential candidate Donald Trump over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that he’s faced two assassination attempts of his own within recent months.

After Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Musk shared an official endorsement for Trump, saying he “hoped for his rapid recovery,” and later talking about his own experiences being targeted.

Musk wrote that two people on different occasions had tried to kill him within the past eight months, both of whom had been arrested with guns roughly 20 minutes away from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Dangerous times ahead. Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

Musk also referenced the situation in Tesla’s recent Annual Shareholder Meeting, in response to one shareholder asking about making sure he was safe and taking care of himself, especially being such a high-profile person. Echoing his Saturday sentiment about how dangerous things seemed to be getting, Musk noted that he appreciated the thought,

“I mean, it is getting a little crazy these days. Like to first approximation, the probability that a homicidal maniac will try to kill you is proportionate to how many homicidal maniacs hear your name. Okay.

“They hear my name a lot, so I’m like, “Okay, I’m on the list,” you know.

“Yeah, so we actually did have two homicidal maniacs in the last roughly seven months come to aspirationally triy to kill me, and a bunch of other people. So it’s not just me. And then there wasn’t like an actual issue that they articulated, they were just in the homicidal maniac career, so I do need to be kind of careful.”

Following the attempted assassination on Trump, Musk officially announced that he would endorse Trump as the next U.S. President, adding that he thinks the “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

