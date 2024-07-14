Elon Musk officially endorses Donald Trump for U.S. President

By

Tesla and SpaceX head Elon Musk has officially endorsed Donald Trump for President, after an assassination attempt was made on Trump at a rally over the weekend.

Musk made the statement on X, just hours following the attempted assassination of Trump during Saturday a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The official endorsement follows several recent statements in which Musk has been supportive of Trump over expected incumbent President Joe Biden, who Musk has sparred with multiple times over the years.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

The announcement also followed a report from Bloomberg on Friday that said Musk had donated to the America PAC political action committee, according to three people familiar with the matter. America PAC is a major supporter of Trump, and the largest spender on direct voter contacts, having spent $15.8 million in the campaign so far.

In March, Musk denied financially supporting either candidate:

Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

America PAC will be required to disclose its list of donors on July 15.

Musk also made several other comments in support of Trump after the official endorsement on Saturday, including that he believes the “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

He also went on to criticize the Secret Service detail at the rally, saying that the person in charge should be let go.

The endorsement comes after months of Musk making statements in seeming support for Trump, as well as posting about issues aligning with Trump’s platform, such as illegal border crossings and fraudulent voters.

There has also been wide speculation in recent weeks that Musk could gain an advisory role in Trump’s cabinet if he’s elected, though Musk later went on to say that there haven’t been any discussions on the matter. Last month, Trump seemingly changed his position on electric vehicles (EVs), saying that he is a “big fan” of EVs, and adding that he’s “a fan of Elon.”

During Tesla’s recent Annual Shareholder Meeting, Musk described his relationship with Trump a little bit, saying that the presidential candidate occasionally texts him. When asked what changed recently to make Trump like EVs and Tesla, Musk responded as follows:

“Actually, I don’t exactly know why he… that’s a good question. I mean, I have had some conversations with him and he does call me out of the blue, for no reason. I don’t know why, but he does,” Musk said. “And it’s like, he’s very nice when he calls.”

