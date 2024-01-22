By

Elon Musk paid a somber visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp, one of Nazi Germany’s largest extermination sites, on Monday. Just days before Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2023 earnings call, Musk visited Poland to attend a symposium organized by the European Jewish Association (EJA) on the rise of antisemitism.

During his visit, Musk laid a wreath at the Death Wall memorial, a location that saw the execution of thousands of Jewish prisoners under the hands of Nazi soldiers. In a comment to The Wall Street Journal, Rabbi Menachem Margolin noted that Musk’s visit is quite important.

“The visit was very important. Auschwitz-Birkenau represents how dangerous hatred and ignorance is, and anyone who has influence should ensure that the entire world is committed to combat antisemitism and any form of racism and hatred,” Margolin stated.

While Musk’s presence typically incites a lot of media coverage, the Rabbi noted that the media’s presence during the CEO’s visit to the concentration camp was actually quite small. Margolin stated that the CEO paid respect to the over one million people who were exterminated at the camp by visiting key locations like the execution wall, gas chambers, and crematorium.

Following his visit to Auschwitz, the Tesla CEO is expected to make a personal statement on online hate speech at the EJA’s symposium. Musk is expected to be joined onstage by Jewish conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, a vocal supporter of Musk’s antisemitism stance.

The Auschwitz visit mirrors Musk’s trip to Israel late last year, where he toured a kibbutz that was targeted by Hamas fighters alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Musk later met with Israel President Isaac Herzog and the families of hostages currently being held by Hamas. A parent of a Hamas hostage presented Musk with a dog tag inscribed with the words “Our hearts are hostage at Gaza,” which Musk has pledged to wear until the hostages are released.

