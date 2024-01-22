Rivian adds Apple and Porsche alum for future platforms

By

Rivian has added a former Apple and Porsche alum to lead product strategy for the R2 and R3 platforms.

Jonas Reinke has overtaken the Vice President of Product Management role at Rivian after leaving Apple late last year. He confirmed the move on his LinkedIn:

“Earlier this month, I said goodbye to friends and colleagues at Apple after more than 4 years with exciting challenges and opportunities. I am so grateful to have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented people.

I am excited to share that I will be taking on a new role as Vice President of Product Management at Rivian. Rivian has built exceptional and very innovative products, which I truly admire. As we continue to build a strong product portfolio, I am honored to be part of that journey with Rivian’s very talented product team.”

Prior to his move to Rivian, Reinke worked as the Head of Product and Mobility Services, working on Product Innovation and Automotive Infotainment, among other things. In that role for two years, he also worked as the Head of Product in Services Growth & Automotive.

At Porsche and Porsche Digital, Reinke was a Product Management Lead and the Head of Product Management & Innovation.

Rivian R2 Lineup: What We Know

Rivian’s R2 Lineup will be launched by 2025, according to what CEO RJ Scaringe said during the Q1 2022 Earnings Call.

The R2 SUV will be a smaller version of the R1S and will be more affordable than what Rivian offers currently.

In June, Chief Financial Officer for Rivian Claire McDonough said that the company plans to get the vehicle between $40,000 and $60,000.

CEO RJ Scaringe said that it also plans for the vehicle to qualify for EV incentives, especially as they get more stringent with every passing year, helping to bring a larger focus on domestic manufacturing.

Rivian’s Addition of Reinke

Rivian confirmed the addition of Reinke today, outlining what his goals and projects will be.

Kjell Gruner, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Business Growth, said:

“In this critical role, Jonas will be instrumental in driving our product strategy from the customer perspective, focusing on mid- and long-term objectives to shape the future of our brand and products for global success.”

Meanwhile, Scaringe commented and stated his work will not only translate to effective tech for the R2 and R3 platforms but also continued development of the R1T and R1S:

“We are very happy to welcome Jonas to the Rivian team. His product expertise will help us with the launch of new platforms like the R2 and R3, and the continued product improvements of our R1T and R1S. I look forward to working closely together as we tackle this next great wave of product launches.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Rivian adds Apple and Porsche alum for future platforms