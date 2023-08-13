Musk vs Zuckerberg practice bout could happen Monday, hints Musk biographer

By

Author Walter Isaacson, who recently completed a book chronicling the life of Elon Musk, recently shared a rather interesting update about the highly anticipated cage match between the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and Mark Zuckerberg. As per a supposed text message shared by Musk, the fight — or at least a practice bout between the two CEOs — could happen as early as Monday.

The alleged text exchange between the two CEOs was posted on Twitter, with Isaacson noting that he received a text message from Elon Musk at 4:44 a.m. CT. The message included a screenshot of an alleged conversation between the two CEOs. As could be seen in the messages, Musk asked Zuckerberg if he would like to do a practice bout next week.

Zuckerberg responded by stating that if Musk is still open to the idea of doing a real MMA match, then he should train and inform him when he is ready for the bout. Zuckerberg reportedly also noted that he does not want to hype something that will not happen, so if Musk is not going to do the fight soon, then they should probably move on.

I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023

Musk responded by stating that he would be in Palo Alto on Monday, so he could spar with Zuckerberg in the Meta CEO’s Octagon. A message that was not fully visible in the screenshot included a follow-up message from Musk admitting that he has not been practicing much except for a recent and bout with noted podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman.

While Zuckerberg’s response to Musk in the alleged text exchange seemed serious in nature, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO seemed to have taken the conversation in stride. Isaacson’s social media post showed that the biographer responded to the screenshot of the two CEOs’ text exchange with a simple “wow.” Musk replied back with a laughing emoji.

Musk and Zuckerberg have issued their own respective updates on the highly anticipated fight as of late. Musk noted on X that the fight would be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s respective foundations, and it would be live-streamed on X and Meta.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in the camera frame will be in ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” Musk wrote.

Zuckerberg, for his part, noted in a post on Threads that he has been ready to fight since the day he received the challenge from the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on,” Zuckerberg noted.

