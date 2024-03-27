By

Elon Musk’s X Developer Challenge is inviting engineering students to compete with the social media company’s team. The exercise aims to build exciting new features on top of powerful APIs for X.

The company’s invitation to the event reads:

“X is excited to see what you can create. Come meet our engineers while you show off your ideas and learn more about what it’s like to work at X. Who knows, participants may even be considered for open roles at X!”

Elon Musk’s social media company has a few engineering job vacancies in San Francisco and New York. For instance, it is looking for an Android Engineering Intern in New York City and a Backend Software Engineer in California. The X Developer Challenge would be a good opportunity for young engineers to learn new skills and make connections.

🚨 Attention engineering students 🚨



Prove your dev skills at our X Developer Challenge & compete with other teams to build exciting new features on top of powerful APIs.



Register below 👇 — Careers (@XCareers) March 26, 2024

The X Developer Challenge will start on April 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT and end on April 21, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. PT. Engineering students who wish to participate must register by April 8, 2024.

Participants must be 18 years or older. They must be able to travel to the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, where the event will take place. X states that no more than 4 people can be in one team.

To register for the X Developer Challenge, click here.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Elon Musk’s X Developer Challenge invites engineering students