These ex-Tesla supply chain managers started an AI inventory firm
The AI venture aims to revolutionize supply chain and demand management through its software platform.
Two former supply chain managers at Tesla have started their own AI inventory firm, which aims to make demand and inventory planning more efficient.
Neal Suidan, Tesla’s former Senior Manager of Global Demand Planning, and Michael Rossiter, former Director of Sales Operations and Senior Manager of Business Planning, announced the launch of Atomic on Tuesday, an AI platform geared toward supply planning. The launch was made alongside the announcement of a $3 million seed funding round from former DVx Ventures, the capital fund run by former Tesla President Jon McNeill, as well as the firm Madrona.
“Planners are the unsung heroes of consumer brands, holding together supply chains through spreadsheets and sheer force of will,” Suidan wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “But they deserve better tools. We built Atomic to be the inventory planning system we always wished we had.”
“Michael and Neil experienced this pain firsthand as leaders at Tesla in the supply chain, and I saw that work first hand — because they worked for me,” McNeill said in an interview with Tech Crunch.
The former Tesla president also explains how delicate the balance between supply and demand is, while a primary part of Atomic’s approach to the software platform is giving business operators the tools to manage these factors more quickly and easily.
“If you have too much capital tied up in inventory, you could really harm the business,” McNeill adds. “And if you have too little, where you don’t have the right things in stock when the customer is ready to purchase, then you’re costing yourself big time.”
Atomic says its AI planning software has previously helped early customers cut inventory costs by between 20 and 50 percent, allowing users to easily simulate scenarios based on real-time data and scenarios.
Suidan worked with Tesla for nearly six years, while Rossiter was with the company for about two years. Both of the managers also worked closely with McNeill at the time.
The former Tesla president also highlighted the difficulty in ramping Model 3 production as part of the project’s inspiration, a period that Elon Musk has said brought the company weeks away from bankruptcy and had him sleeping on the Fremont factory floor.
McNeill also recalled the Model 3 production ramp in a post on LinkedIn:
Back in 2018, we had a big problem at Tesla.
We needed to scale Model 3 production from 20k to 100k cars per quarter. But the existing supply chain systems simply couldn’t handle this growth. With only a month of cash left, we had to keep the cars moving.
We were far too dependent on spreadsheets for planning. They couldn’t keep up with the business and it was having a serious negative impact.
Neal Suidan and Michael Rossiter, both leading global demand planning, created something remarkable out of necessity: a unit-level planning system that could simulate and track individual cars through the entire supply chain and match them to demand. This reduced Tesla’s inventory from 75 days to just 15, unlocking billions of dollars in working capital at a time when every dollar mattered.
Fast forward 7 years and it occurred to us that thousands of companies can use this. They are now bringing that framework to customers with Atomic.
Several former Tesla employees and executives have gone on to start their own firms, most recently including former SVP Drew Baglino, who announced the grid hardware venture Heron Power last week. Another notable one includes JB Straubel, a Tesla co-founder, who went on to start the battery recycling company Redwood Materials.
— U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 14, 2025
