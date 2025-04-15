Tesla ships first Shanghai-built Model Y units to Australia

Tesla’s Gigafactory in China is officially shipping its first large batch of the new Model Y to Australia, as an outbound cargo vessel has docked at a nearby port and been loaded with almost 3,500 of the company’s vehicles.

The marine vessel Great Pioneering was docked and loaded up at the Shanghai Nangang Terminal this week, set to ship 3,499 Tesla vehicles to Australia, according to a report from Gear Musk on Tuesday. Out of those, 3,015 units are the new Model Y, and the shipment will mark the first such international deployment of the Giga Shanghai-built SUVs.

The Tesla units will be shipped to Port Kembla, Australia, before being distributed to some of the first customers in the country to order the updated Model Y.

READ MORE ON TESLA CHINA: Underrated Tesla safety feature recognized by China Automotive Research Institute

As is common at the beginning of each quarter, Tesla’s China Gigafactory was primarily focused on exports for the couple of weeks of Q2, before shifting output capacity toward the country’s domestic market. This is why we’re starting to see the first such international shipment of the new Model Y go out to Australia, since the refreshed version of the vehicle wasn’t yet available in the early weeks of Q1.

Tesla launched the new Model Y in China on January 9, before it went on sale in the U.S. and other markets just a few weeks later. The refreshed vehicle features upgraded interior and exterior features from the original Model Y, as well as the bold front and rear lightbars that were not included in the initial design.

Advertisement

During the month of March, Tesla sold 74,127 vehicles domestically in China, along with exporting around 4,701 units from the Shanghai Gigafactory. Out of those shipped domestically, 49,029 of the units were the new Model Y, while 29,799 were the Model 3.

This week, Tesla was also forced to discontinue the Model S and Model X in China due to the ongoing tariff war lodged by the Trump administration. As such, the company’s website has switched over from the typical “order” button to those that only say “learn” for both of the models.