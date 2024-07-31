By

The Tesla Model Y will welcome a new challenger from Mercedes-Benz to the ring. Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch an electric version of its CLA coupe in the US electric vehicle (EV) market by late 2025.

Mercedes-Benz’s Tesla Model Y challenger is currently codenamed X174. The upcoming battery-powered crossover will replace the Mercedes EQB as the company’s entry-level electric crossover.

Mercedes-Benz plans to start X174 production by October 2025 in Restatt, Germany, according to Automotive News. The upcoming EV will be built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). The new architecture will launch with four entry-level EVs, a coupe, a wagon, and two crossovers.

Mercedes-Benz aims to attract young buyers with the X174. According to a Mercedes dealer, over 50% of CLA buyers are new to the brand. In comparison, Tesla has been boosted by support from young buyers.

“A CLA crossover would give Mercedes a price-competitive answer to Tesla — and potential Chinese automakers — in a segment dominating 80 percent of new-car sales in North America,” said the Mercedes dealer.

The global EV market is declining as customers seek more affordable electric vehicles. Many automakers are planning to release cheaper EVs to meet customer needs. The Mercedes-Benz X174 fits the demand for affordable, reliable, yet still stylish EVs.

“Providing more choices in sporty and lower-priced crossovers gives younger buyers more of a reason to shift to the brand where the more family-friendly utilities will keep them engaged for years to follow,” said AutoForecast Solutions Vice President Sam Fiorani about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz crossover EV.

Thus far, China has succeeded in delivering affordable electric vehicles with the features, tech, and design qualities customers seek.

Tesla, on the other hand, seems to be in its own league. The company’s more affordable offerings, the Model Y and Model 3, remain attractive to older and new buyers due to their design, features, and technology.

Tesla drivers also have a great support system with the Supercharger Network, Tesla App, and accredited repair shops. In addition, the Tesla community has a myriad of interesting people who might attract buyers to the company as well.

