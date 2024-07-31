By

BYD plans to enter Canada’s auto market, according to public documents filed in Ottawa. At the same time, Canada is still considering tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports, which might affect BYD’s plans.

Ottawa public documents revealed that lobbyists sought “advice on matters related to the expected market entry of BYD into Canada for the sale of passenger electric vehicles, and the establishment of a new business, and the application of tariffs on EVs.” The lobbyists sought advice from Canada’s federal and Ontario governments on BYD’s behalf.

According to Automotive News sources, BYD has been meeting with Canadian dealers to discuss establishing local dealerships. However, the Chinese automaker has yet to announce official plans or a timetable for entering Canada’s auto market.

Based on Ottawa’s public document, either BYD lobbyists or the automaker itself are aware that Canada is considering tariffs on Chinese EVs. The documents also hint that BYD is prepared to comply with Canadian tariffs and other requirements to sell passenger EVs in the market.

Canada has been doing its due diligence regarding tariffs on China-made EVs. On July 2, 2024, the Canadian government opened a 30-day public consultation period to discuss the potential tariffs. In mid-July, Canada’s Finance Minister talked to business and labor about potential train barriers related to the tariffs.

“Geopolitics and geoeconomics is back. That means that Western countries— and very much the US — is putting a premium on secure supply chains and is taking a different attitude towards Chinese overcapacity. And that means that Canada plays an even more important role for the United States,” said Canada’s Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Christie Freeland.

