First look at TuneIn’s changes from the Tesla Holiday Update

With the Tesla Holiday Update rolling out, we are getting our first looks at many new features, including the Apple Watch Tesla App and Cybertruck custom wraps and license plate customization.

TuneIn, the free radio that was included with your Tesla, is also receiving several new updates, and we’re getting our first looks at that, too.

Tesla was not super descriptive about what would be changing with the app. The company said it would be “much better” and would remain free, but how was it getting “much better?”

There are four new changes that TuneIn will have after the Holiday Update is implemented:

Revamped interface, custom player, and tile

Enhanced playback support for podcasts and audiobooks

Better sports listening experience with live game scores, team profiles, and schedules

Improved browsing with richer station profiles, recommendations, and related content

It is still completely free and does not require an account, but there is a paid Premium upgrade that adds live sports, curated stations, and more with fewer ads.

TuneIn is available on all five Tesla vehicles and requires Premium Connectivity.

