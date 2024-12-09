NHTSA ends its probe into Fisker Ocean units after update

By

The top U.S. auto safety regulator has ended a preliminary investigation into bankrupt electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker, after a software update went out to fix an issue shifting into park.

On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that it closed a preliminary investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, after an issue with the EVs resulted in drivers not being able to shift into park (via Reuters). The preliminary investigation was looking into 7,745 Ocean units, and Fisker subsequently issued a recall and deployed a software update to fix the issue.

Those who complained said that the issue could cause unintended vehicle movements, though Fisker released its OS 2.0 with an “Auto Vehicle Hold” feature that prohibits the EV from rolling when subject to gravity, according to a statement from the NHTSA.

Fisker also faced additional safety probes from the NHTSA earlier this year, into issues that the exterior and interior door handles were not opening the EV’s doors. The EV maker also went on to issue a recall, and it fixed the issue by having customers bring their Ocean units into a service center. Another NHTSA probe was opened in May due to reports of unexpected braking.

In addition, Fisker has been hit with multiple subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which argued against the EV maker’s liquidation plans, due to a prohibited nonconsensual third-party release.

Interestingly, Fisker owners were also in limbo following the EV maker’s decision to file for bankruptcy, though several of them went on to form the Fisker Owners Association (FOA), which launched 23 approved service centers in North America.

In March, Fisker was reportedly expecting a buyout deal that was alleged to be with Nissan, though it later fell through as the company’s shares dropped to less than 9 cents, causing the company to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Fisker was approved for bankruptcy in October, as well as being approved to sell 3,231 remaining Ocean units to American Lease, and to transfer essential data and support services to the firm’s own servers.

