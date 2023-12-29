CHP confirms first Tesla Cybertruck crash, photos hint at pickup’s durability

By

What could very well be the first Tesla Cybertruck crash has been reported in California. The vehicle, which appears to be a company car, was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla. Images taken of the two vehicles after the crash hinted at the performance of the Cybertruck’s tough stainless steel panels during a real-world collision.

Reports of the crash were initially reported on the r/Cybertruck subreddit, with user u/boddhya sharing photos of the vehicles that were involved in the collision. Based on photos that were shared online, it appeared that the Toyota Corolla suffered extensive damage to its front end. The Cybertruck, on the other hand, seemed to have incurred damage to some of its panels and trims.

While the initial reports of the Cybertruck crash immediately resulted in some Tesla skeptics speculating if Autopilot was involved or if the all-electric pickup truck was at fault, a summary from the California Highway Patrol, which was shared with The Autopian, confirmed that the Corolla was the one that hit the Tesla. The CHP report noted that only the driver of the Cybertruck sustained a minor injury, and that the vehicle was not operating in Autopilot when it was struck.

“On December 28, 2023 at approximately 2:05 pm, CHP Redwood City units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR-35 (Skyline Boulevard), south of Page Mill Road. Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder.

“The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound. The Tesla driver sustained a suspected minor injury and declined medical transportation. No other injuries were reported. It does not appear that the Tesla Cybertruck was being operated in autonomous mode. The investigation into this incident is ongoing,” the CHP noted.

Interestingly enough, the Cybertruck that was involved in the crash does not seem to be owned by a regular customer. As per the CHP, the all-electric pickup truck appears to have been driven by a Tesla engineer based in San Francisco. The vehicle also had Texas plates, and its registration was listed at Palo Alto.

Footage of the area following the Tesla Cybertruck and Toyota Corolla crash can be viewed below.

