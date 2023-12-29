Tesla Fremont Factory puts pedal to the metal as end of Q4 approaches

By

The Fremont Factory may no longer be Tesla’s most productive and efficient plant, but it is still a facility that can churn out serious volumes of all-electric vehicles. This was highlighted in a drone flyover of the factory this week.

Avid Tesla watcher Met God in Wilderness, who has been observing the Fremont Factory and the Lathrop Megafactory for some time now, captured footage of the facilities yesterday, December 28. During the flyover, the drone operator observed that the Fremont Factory seemed to be very busy pushing out vehicles, likely as part of the company’s end-of-quarter rush.

What’s quite interesting is that the Fremont Factory was producing so many vehicles that some of them were already being parked at the employee parking lot. Thus, during the flyover, a portion of the Fremont Factory’s employee parking area was already converted to a temporary holding lot for new cars.

The notable activity in the Fremont Factory bodes well for the electric vehicle maker’s overall production and delivery results in the fourth quarter and 2023 as a whole. Tesla, after all, is looking to deliver about 1.8 million vehicles this year, and for the company to achieve this, deliveries in the fourth quarter would have to reach about 476,000 vehicles.

For context, Tesla delivered a total of 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter, 466,140 vehicles in the second quarter, and 435,059 vehicles in the third quarter worldwide. Wall Street seems to be optimistic about Tesla’s chances, however, with Wedbush estimating that the electric vehicle maker is tracking a bit ahead of 480,000 vehicle deliveries for Q4 2023.

The Fremont Factory is Tesla’s first facility that is capable of mass vehicle production. And while it has since been eclipsed by factories like Giga Shanghai, Giga Texas, and Giga Berlin, the Fremont Factory is still quite notable with an estimated annual output of about 650,000 vehicles, comprised of Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Watch the recent drone flyover of the Fremont Factory in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Fremont Factory puts pedal to the metal as end of Q4 approaches