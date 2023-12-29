Tesla Lathrop Megafactory ends Q4 with fleet of 339 Megapack batteries

By

Amidst the buzz surrounding Tesla’s electric vehicles, a less flashy but equally important part of the company’s business continues to gain momentum. This was hinted at in a recent drone flyover of the Lathrop Megafactory in California, a facility dedicated to the production of the Megapack, Tesla’s flagship battery storage unit.

Aerial footage captured on Thursday by drone operator Tesla watcher Met God in Wilderness revealed a sizable inventory of 339 Megapacks at the Lathrop facility’s holding lots. Tesla watchers on social media estimated that the batteries that were sighted in the facility during the flyover are likely worth over $550 million. Interestingly enough, the drone footage also revealed some smaller units at the facility’s holding lots, as well as two Tesla Semi trucks in the facility.

The Tesla Megapack is available in two configurations: a 2-hour version offering 1.9 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy and a 4-hour variant delivering 1 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy. With installation charges, the battery is priced at $1,908,590 for the four-hour variant and $2,123,590 for the two-hour variant. Without installation charges, the grid-scale battery is priced at $1,321,390 for the two-hour variant and $1,270,310 for the four-hour version.

The Megapack may be a pretty understated product in Tesla’s lineup, but its impact is already being felt in various high-profile projects. From the 182 MW/730 MWh installation in Moss Landing, California, to the 150 MW/300 MWh system in New South Wales, Australia, the grid-scale batteries are demonstrating their ability to power communities proficiently.

The Lathrop Megafactory is poised to become a critical component of Tesla’s Energy push. With a planned capacity of 40 GWh and an annual target of 10,000 Megapacks, the facility is expected to play a key role in scaling up Tesla’s battery storage efforts. Another Megafactory was recently signed in Shanghai, China, and it is expected to start Megapack production sometime next year.

As CEO Elon Musk noted during the Q3 2023 earnings call, “the Energy division is becoming (Tesla’s) highest-margin business.” Musk also noted that Tesla “energy and service now contribute over half a billion to quarterly profit.”

Watch the recent drone flyover of the Lathrop Megafactory in the video below.

