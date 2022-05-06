Ford warns dealers of $25k fine if F-150 Lightning demo units are sold early

By

Ford seems intent on ensuring that the rollout of the F-150 Lightning will go off without a hitch. This was hinted at in a recent memo sent to dealers about the company’s Ford Courtesy Transportation Program (FCTP), which provides demo units to dealerships.

The memo, which was shared with Teslarati by the F-150 Lightning Forum team, indicated that dealers would be receiving one Lightning all-electric pickup truck starting mid-May. The trim and specs of the demo units would be determined by Ford, however.

“With the launch of the 22MY F-150 Lightning, Ford is implementing a new F-150 Lightning FCTP Mannequin program. This program will permit dealers to receive one unit of F-150 Lightning allocation ahead of customer order fulfillments.

“This program leverages the FCTP platform but is designed to help maximize quality at launch and also provide EV Certified Dealers a vehicle to serve as an on lot demonstration unit for interested customs who want to experience and drive a F-150 Lightning,” the memo read.

Ford shared some stern reminders with its dealers in its recent memo. The automaker warned dealers that selling demo units to customers too early would have serious repercussions, such as a hefty $25,000 fine and a blacklist from future FCTP programs.

As per the memo, Ford dealers are required to fulfill in-service requirements for their respective Lightning demo vehicles. The memo clarified that the minimum in-service period for the vehicles would be six months (180 days), with no mileage requirement.

“The sale of any F-150 Lightning FCTP Mannequin unit to a final customer prior to meeting all in-service requirements will result in a penalty of $25,000, unless the FCTP Mannequin unit can be replaced with another F-150 Lightning within 90 days. It will also reset in the unit being ineligible for any retail bonus cash incentives and chargeback of any FCTP 30/60/90/120 Day incentives and will result in dealer ineligibility for future FCTP Mannequin programs,” Ford noted.

Ford warns dealers of $25k fine if F-150 Lightning demo units are sold early