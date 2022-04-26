RAM 1500 BEV debut set for Fall 2022, teaser takes jab at Ford F-150 Lightning 

By

The RAM Trucks’ official Twitter account announced the RAM 1500 BEV’s official debut for the Fall of 2022. The announcement included a slight nod to its perceived competitor, the Ford F-150 Lightning, with the line: “Time to steal the thunder.”

The company that will unleash the RAM 1500 BEV is Dodge, which is part of Stellantis — created by a merger between Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. Stellantis has teased glimpses of the RAM 1500 BEV in the last few months, most of which are shadowed images of the electric vehicle — reminiscent of the Tesla Cybertruck’s teasers.

Time to steal some thunder. 😎

Unleashing Fall 2022. https://t.co/epaaYdKHj9 pic.twitter.com/m4wB9AjYBp — Ram Trucks (@RamTrucks) April 25, 2022

In RAM Truck’s most recent announcement, the RAM 1500 BEV’s LED daytime running lights were the focal point. The LED lights’ shape were defined in the teaser and the RAM badge illuminated through the shadows, revealing its position at the front grille of the vehicle.

The RAM 1500 BEV will be equipped with the STLA Frame architecture, designed for large trucks and SUVs. It can accommodate battery packs from 159 kWh to 200 kWh, reaching a range of up to 500 miles. The architecture also supports 800-volt technology. In addition, the STLA Frame architecture may also offer vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-load functions.

The RAM 1500 BEV has tough competition in the electric pickup truck market. The RAM EV will compete with the F-150 Lightning from fellow legacy automaker Ford. Dodge seems to recognize its competition with Ford in its teaser. RAM pickup trucks have been competing with Ford F-series trucks for a long time. The competition will continue in the electric pickup truck market.

Then there is the new breed of car manufacturers, concentrating on a pure EV lineup, specifically Rivian and Tesla. Rivian has already released its R1T pickup truck and is steadily ramping production. Meanwhile, Tesla is preparing to start production on the Cybertruck next year.

