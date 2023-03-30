Ford F-150 Lightning prices increase after production restart

By

Ford F-150 Lightning prices are increasing once again after the automaker restarted production of the all-electric pickup.

Ford is hiking the F-150 Lightning Pro trim level to $59,974, up $4,000. Additionally, the Lariat Standard Range F-150 Lightning will go up $1,500, from $74,474 to $75,974. The Platinum trim level is going up to $98,074 from $96,874.

The price changes were first reported by Automotive News.

A Ford spokesperson told Teslarati that the price increases are in response to current material costs, market factors, and supply chain constraints.

The increases mark a substantial hike in F-150 Lightning prices since the truck was first offered. In January 2022, Ford announced that the Pro trim would start at $39,974, the Lariat at $67,474, and the Platinum at $90,874.

The once-affordable Pro trim of the F-150 Lightning has gone up considerably and is now a full $20,000 more than it was when it was first announced, nearly a 50 percent increase in price since then.

Ford reopened order banks for the F-150 Lightning on Thursday for prospective owners who already had reservations to buy the pickup. Ford has ramped production to three shifts a the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

The REVC is returning to full production this week as well, and trucks will begin shipping to customers.

The automaker shut down production in February for over a month as a fire caused by an electrical short-circuit in the battery pack in the REVC. Ford issued a recall of 18 units that may have contained the potential defect.

