Ford F-150 Lightning feels the pressure from Tesla Cybertruck

By

Ford’s electric vehicle program saw notable progress in January 2025, with the company’s overall EV sales seeing a 21.2% year-over-year rise.

But while the Ford Mustang Mach-E saw an increase in sales, the Ford F-150 Lightning experienced the opposite. This seems to be partly caused by the emergence of the Tesla Cybertruck.

F-150 Lightning vs rivals:

Released in April 2022, the Ford F-150 Lightning was able to become the United States’ best-selling all-electric pickup truck.

When it took the crown, the Ford F-150 Lightning was mostly competing against vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and the Rivian R1T.

Once the Tesla Cybertruck came to market, things changed in the United States’ electric pickup truck segment.

Cybertruck disruption:

While the Tesla Cybertruck took some time before it started production, the vehicle quickly took market share in the United States’ electric pickup truck segment.

This was despite the Cybertruck being released with a price that was notably higher than expected.

By July 2024, the Cybertruck became the United States’ best-selling electric pickup truck, dethroning the Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Cybertruck has not lost momentum, with the vehicle becoming the U.S.’ 3rd best-selling EV by Q3 2024, just behind its more affordable siblings, the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover.

Strong start to 2025:

Ford’s electric vehicle business saw impressive figures in January 2025, with the company selling a record 5,666 EVs during the month.

That’s equivalent to a 21.2% year-over-year increase.

A look at Ford’s sales data, however, would show that most of this increase was due to the Mustang Mach-E, which sold 3,529 units, a 127% year-over-year growth.

The Ford F-150 Lightning sold 1,907 units in January 2025, a 15% year-over-year decrease.

Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning’s biggest rival, the Cybertruck, is starting to become a more common sight on American roads, particularly in California, the center of the country’s EV movement.

As per the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), the Tesla Cybertruck was the state’s 6th best-selling electric car in 2024. The F-150 Lightning was ranked 13th on the CNCDA’s list.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Ford F-150 Lightning feels the pressure from Tesla Cybertruck