Ford F-150 Lightning feels the pressure from Tesla Cybertruck

Ford’s electric vehicle program saw notable progress in January 2025, with the company’s overall EV sales seeing a 21.2% year-over-year rise.
But while the Ford Mustang Mach-E saw an increase in sales, the Ford F-150 Lightning experienced the opposite. This seems to be partly caused by the emergence of the Tesla Cybertruck.
F-150 Lightning vs rivals:
- Released in April 2022, the Ford F-150 Lightning was able to become the United States’ best-selling all-electric pickup truck.
- When it took the crown, the Ford F-150 Lightning was mostly competing against vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and the Rivian R1T.
- Once the Tesla Cybertruck came to market, things changed in the United States’ electric pickup truck segment.
Cybertruck disruption:
- While the Tesla Cybertruck took some time before it started production, the vehicle quickly took market share in the United States’ electric pickup truck segment.
- This was despite the Cybertruck being released with a price that was notably higher than expected.
- By July 2024, the Cybertruck became the United States’ best-selling electric pickup truck, dethroning the Ford F-150 Lightning.
- The Cybertruck has not lost momentum, with the vehicle becoming the U.S.’ 3rd best-selling EV by Q3 2024, just behind its more affordable siblings, the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover.
Strong start to 2025:
- Ford’s electric vehicle business saw impressive figures in January 2025, with the company selling a record 5,666 EVs during the month.
- That’s equivalent to a 21.2% year-over-year increase.
- A look at Ford’s sales data, however, would show that most of this increase was due to the Mustang Mach-E, which sold 3,529 units, a 127% year-over-year growth.
- The Ford F-150 Lightning sold 1,907 units in January 2025, a 15% year-over-year decrease.
- Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning’s biggest rival, the Cybertruck, is starting to become a more common sight on American roads, particularly in California, the center of the country’s EV movement.
- As per the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), the Tesla Cybertruck was the state’s 6th best-selling electric car in 2024. The F-150 Lightning was ranked 13th on the CNCDA’s list.
