Tesla launches GigaBier: Cybertruck-inspired pilsner

Tesla has launched GigaBier, a Cybertruck-inspired Pilsner that is available in the European market.

“Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking,” the company writes on its GigaBier webpage. “Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!”

Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans—Giga Bier now available → https://t.co/5IBX8ymKa4 pic.twitter.com/R3vYgqKrx7 — Tesla Europe (@tesla_europe) March 30, 2023

Tesla teased GigaBier during the Giga Fest event at Gigafactory Berlin in late 2021. CEO Elon Musk teased fans that Tesla would develop some interesting projects that would make the new factory one-of-a-kind.

“We’re gonna build a train station that’s right on the property. And then we’re gonna have graffiti murals all throughout the factory, on the outside and everything. So I think that’s gonna be pretty cool. We’ve got some of them already. And we’re even gonna have a beer,” he said.

GigaBier is Tesla’s second venture into beverages, as the company released Tesla Tequila a few years ago and it sold out in record time.

Tesla sold two batches of its añejo tequila, and both were gone in minutes. Second-hand bottles were sold on eBay and other sites for over $1,000.

Tesla trademarked both “Giga Beer” and “Giga Bier” just days after the product was announced at Giga Fest.

While Tesla filed to have the product registered through the United States Patent Office, the GigaBier will not be available in the United States, at least not yet. Right now, European buyers will be able to purchase the three-pack, which is made in Germany, for €89 ($97.06).

Tesla’s GigaBier is 5 percent ABV and is 330ml or just over 11 oz per can.

Currently, the GigaBier is not available in the United States, so customers in Tesla’s base country will have to be patient and wait for further updates regarding the product’s availability.

Tesla says the ingredients are water, malted barley, “Cyberhops,” and yeast.

